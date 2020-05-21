Scattered Showers And Storms Return Friday

Weather Update –10:53 p.m. – Thursday, May 21st –

It was another fair and mild day. Rain chances were a lot lower now that a low pressure system has moved further east. Highs today inched closer to more normal temperatures, with a high of 78°F for Jackson. Most locations saw highs in the upper 70s and near 80°F. Expect another cool and calm night with lows in the morning in the lower 60s.

It’ll continue to slowly warm into the weekend. A warm front is pushing northward and pushing a warm and humid air mass into the area. This also will also help drive some showers and storms ahead of that across the Mid-South by Friday morning. Highs will reach mid 80s by Saturday, upper 80s by Sunday and it will be feeling muggy. If you have outdoor plans this holiday weekend, keep in mind that afternoon showers and storms will pop-up from time to time, but not everyone will see some. This summer pattern will extend beyond early next week.

