Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare opens new COVID-19 clinics

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is one of the many medical organizations on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of their health experts have helped create two new clinics to assist in the fight.

“The first one is a virtual COVID-19 clinic, so it’s a team of about 16 nurses and physicians who call all of the COVID-19 patients who have tested positive at the facility,” said Dr. Arvind Ankireddypalli.

Ankireddypalli, also known as Dr. Reddy, says the virtual experience allows patients to continue to get follow up care from the safety of their home.

“The purpose of this virtual COVID clinic is to ensure that there is no lapse in care,” Reddy said.

On May 7, the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare team opened an ambulatory COVID-19 outpatient clinic in Cordova, exclusively for COVID-19 treatment.

“If a COVID positive patient needs to be seen, then one of our physicians can reference them to the ambulatory COVID clinic,” Reddy said.

The clinic has personal protective equipment, as well as negative pressure rooms, that help improve the safety of both patients and staff.

“The intent of these ambulatory COVID-19 clinics is to keep the COVID-19 patients from returning back to the emergency room out of the hospital,” Reddy said.

Reddy says the virtual and ambulatory clinics also reduce the interaction between positive patients and patients without the virus.

In an effort to further reduce interactions, the medical team is also looking at innovative ways of providing transportation for their patients’ appointments.