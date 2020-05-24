The Forecast For Tonight And Memorial Day

Weather Update –7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 24th.

A couple of storms could redevelop around midnight over west Tennessee.

TONIGHT:

A slight chance of an isolated shower or storm, mainly after midnight, Lows in the upper 60’s with light south winds.

MEMORIAL DAY:

The first half of Memorial Day looks pretty nice! We can expect a sun/cloud mix in the first half of the day with scattered storms returning from around 3 to 7 pm through the area. Again, not everyone will get storms, but you’ll want to be aware of the weather around you, especially if planning outdoor events Memorial Day.

Be sure and check in with our Storm Tracker 7 Radar Radar here: StormTracker 7 Max Radar

We’ll also be watching for storms closely and you can always catch updates online and on-air from the StormTracker 7 Weather Team.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com