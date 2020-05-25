Restaurants give back to 4 families after a fatal wreck

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — ‘Table for Four’ is a fundraiser created by Jerry Corley, owner of Rock’n Dough Pizza and Brewery in downtown Jackson.



It’s an effort to raise money for families affected by a recent tragedy.

On May 16th, 3 teens and a 22 year old male died in a car accident in Chester county, another teen was seriously injured.

Corley says this tragedy hits close to his business.

“A mother from one of the children that were in the wreck use to work for us, and so as soon as we heard about it we were like ‘man let’s figure out how we can help out,'” said Corley.

For the fundraiser Rock’n Dough Pizza and Brewery is teaming up with 3 other restaurants in the hub city; Blacksmith, Asia garden and Coyote Blues.

For one night each of the four restaurants will have a special meal of the night from 4pm to 9pm.

The proceeds from that meal will help family members affected by the car accident.

“We’ve been extremely blessed to have the business and the support that we’ve had and so it just seemed like an unbelievable time to be able to say ‘hey we’re going to try to give back,'” said Corley.

While Rock’n Dough kicked off the fundraiser Monday, Blacksmith will be hosting the fundraiser Tuesday, Coyote Blues will host it on Wednesday and the last night of the fundraiser will be Thursday at Asia Garden.