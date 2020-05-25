Showers And Storms To Be More Likely By Mid-Week

Weather Update – 10:45 p.m. –Monday, May 25th –

Scattered showers and storms continued to be the theme into Today, and will continue to do so into the week. Now with most of them dying down into the night, expect quiet conditions tonight. It will feel warm and muggy much like the last several nights, lows will be in the upper 60s. Although a few isolated showers are possible overnight, the best chances for those will be west of the Mississippi River.

Rinse and repeat for Tuesday, with the forecast pretty much staying the same. More afternoon pop-up showers will occur. Highs are trending a few degree less than the upper 80s we’ve dealt with but nonetheless, it’ll still be hot and humid. The outlook for the week ahead has those chances for storms becoming a lot more likely Thursday and Friday. Another low pressure system in the southern plains will help trigger widespread showers and storms as it nears the Mid-South.

An approaching cold front will also influence those chances as it pushes near Friday into Saturday. After that a ridge of high pressure will build into the area, with slightly cooler and drier conditions by the weekend. Climate trends entering the month of June indicates more average temperatures and drier than average conditions.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

