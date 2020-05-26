More Showers And Storms Likely Into Wednesday

Weather Update – 7:30 p.m. –Tuesday, May 26th –

Showers have persisted into the afternoon, and thanks to that rain and cloud cover it’s also been a bit cooler. Entering the evening the rain will diminish, with a brief dry period early tonight. Temperatures varied through the day anywhere from lower 70s to lower 80s across West Tennessee, with a high of 76°F here in Jackson.

Besides some drizzle and isolated showers, we’ll stay mostly dry until later tonight. A cold front right now just west of Jonesboro and spanning into west Mississippi is expected to slowly push into the area tonight before it starts to weaken. That will increase our rain chances again, especially as the dying front converges with a cut off low that continues to wrap moisture across the Mid-South.

Rainfall Wednesday could be heavy in spots possibly from trailing showers through the day, with a marginal risk for excessive rainfall for the whole area. Isolated spots of rain reaching over two inches is possible. The pattern stays wet into Friday. Another cold front will push more rain and possible strong storms into the area Friday before exiting Saturday morning. Through the weekend we can expect to stay dry and seasonable, with drier than average conditions into the new month.

