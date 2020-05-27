Showers And Storms Continue Through Thursday

Weather Update – 8:12 p.m. –Wednesday, May 27th –

-After a soggy start this morning much of the afternoon was quiet and dry. Peeks of sunshine allowed us to warm up a bit more into the lower 80s, upper 70s. Going into tonight rain will make it’s return as we continue this wet pattern before the weekend nears.

Scattered showers and storms will arrive later tonight into early Thursday. A circulating area of low pressure continues to slowly push West Tennessee into Thursday. As it does it will pull continuous rounds rain showers and storms that afternoon.

There is a marginal risk for some strong storms in the area, but in terms of expecting anything severe it is on the lower end. One more bout of rain expected by Friday. A cold front approaches the area later that night and we could possibly see a more organized line of showers and storms form. Drier conditions will follow behind that to kick off the weekend, with a drier than average pattern lasting into the new month.

