Chester County state park reopens

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — It was a cool and sunny day at Chickasaw State Park, located in Chester County.

The park reopened after having been closed due to COVID-19.

The park was fairly crowded as people walked and enjoyed time in the water. Kids were also spending time on the playground.

“Going to get out and do some kayaking on the water and enjoy the sunset and sunshine,” said Lisa Horton, who was visiting the park. “Wonderful. People can get out of their houses. I mean, you can still social distance and enjoy yourself outdoors so that’s the good part of it.”

People kept a safe distance and took the long way around each other as they passed.