Dry And Less Humid Conditions To Last Through The Weekend

Weather Update – 10:49 p.m. – Saturday, May 30th –

It’s been a picture perfect start to the weekend with blue skies all through the Mid-South. A ridge of high pressure will continue to bring in dry conditions for us even through the weekend. Highs today ranged from upper 70s to low 80s along with the lower humidity.

TONIGHT



Expect mostly clear and refreshing conditions thanks to the lower dew points. Lows in the morning are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s, with light winds out of the northeast.

A ridge right now centered over the Rockies will continue to build into the area slowly going into early next week. This means we can expect several days in a row with minimal cloud cover and rain free conditions. Dew points by Monday will be as low as mid 40s! Sunday will mirror the conditions we saw for Saturday, with highs inching closer to the 80s.

As the ridge builds we’ll also see a warm up for much of the central and southern U.S., with hotter and humid conditions returning as early as Tuesday. The warmest temperatures of the season are possible by the end of next week and beyond, with highs possibly reaching 90°F for the first time since October 5th of last year, kicking off the upcoming summer season. Not only do trends show warmer than average conditions lasting through the first week of June, it also indicates this stretch of rain free days may last longer. Our next chance for some rain in the forecast could be by Thursday.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com