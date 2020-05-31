Drive-thru graduation held for 2020 ‘Top Teens’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is celebrating high school graduates in a fun way.

Top Ladies of Distinction is a civic organization that holds several community service projects in Jackson and Madison County.

The organization mentors teens from the age of 13 to 18, called their Top Teens.

On Friday, they held a drive-thru graduation party for three of their Top Teens who are 2020 high school graduates.

“Everybody decorated their cars. We had the parents to come out and all of the Top Ladies, which you can see in the back, came out to join us today to give them gifts and wish them best after their graduation,” said Top Ladies President Mabel Teamer.

“Our goal is to help them become productive citizens, to become civic minded and to go out and excel,” said Top Teens of America Advisor Theresa Wilson.

Wilson says the teens also logged over 1,250 community service hours.