Kicking Off June With Warm And Dry Weather

Weather Update – 10:45 p.m. – Sunday, May 31st –

It’s been another gorgeous day! Highs were in the lower 80s for most and we’ll continue to see this warming trend into mid-week. Tonight will be clear, cool and calm once again with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

No major changes expected to start the work week and kick off the month of June. A ridge of high pressure is still in place which is helping drive dry air out of the northwest. Winds will be light and highs will be slightly warmer tomorrow. As that ridge pushes further to the east this week it will eventually cause a shift in the pattern and pull in more of that warm, moist air out of the south again.

By Tuesday we could see highs in the upper 80s, and maybe seeing the first 90°F of the season. Dew points will go from upper 40s Monday morning, back into the 70s by Wednesday. Although we are expected to stay dry through the middle of the week, the ridge will begin to weaken, allowing for diurnally driven scattered showers and storms to be possible by Thursday and Friday.

