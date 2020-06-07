Remnants Of Cristobal To Near Mid-South Monday

Weather Update – 6:48 p.m. – Sunday, June 7th –

Another hot day today, so far the hottest of the year, where many areas saw highs into the mid 90s. The axis of an upper ridge is right over the Mid-South. The high for Jackson was 94°F today, with some cities seeing temperatures as high as 96°F. Tonight will be very warm and a bit muggy as lows are expected in the mid 70s. Cloud cover will also be increasing tonight into tomorrow ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal’s arrival.

Highs tomorrow will be about 10 degrees cooler. Rain bands from the storm will start to push into the Mid-South as early as Monday afternoon as the storm treks across central Arkansas. The heaviest of the rain tends to be on the top right flank of these tropical storms, which will be mostly west of the Mississippi. We can expect heavy rainfall at times from these bands moving through Monday night into Tuesday.

Impacts from this storm include anything from flash flooding, gusty winds, and even the chance for quick spin-up tornadoes in spots. Counties along the Mississippi River including Obion County will be under a wind advisory starting Monday morning until Tuesday morning, with gusts expected as high as 50 miles per hour. This could cause isolated power outages. Flooding will be more likely west of the Mississippi River where rainfall amounts could be as high as 4-6″.

