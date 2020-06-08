Jackson-Madison County School system looks at reopening

JACKSON, Tenn.– “It’s embarrassing and it’s frustrating,” said Jackson-Madison County School Board member A.J. Massey.

JMCSS board members all agree on building new schools and reopening, but they could not agree with the best way to go about it.

After a three hour work session meeting, interim Superintendent Ray Washington said the school system will be entering into what he calls a “new normal.”

“It may not look the same, so we’re looking at how were going to how were going to incorporate virtual/distance learning as a part of it as we evolve with the COVID crisis,” Washington said.

Board members plan to communicate with employees at the health department to make sure they have the most efficient safety plan for students.

Dr. Marlon King said he is not sure yet if Jackson-Madison County Schools will start in August.

“A soft recommendation is that I don’t see buses moving on August 1. There could be a possibility we move sometime in August, but not August 1,” said incoming JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.

There is still heated discussion over when to build the new Pope Elementary School.

“We all want Pope Elementary built, but yet as Mr. Campbell said, we keep agonizingly going through this process, and now we’re even proposing we start back over,” Massey said.

“The new Pope school is going to get built as soon as the county commission funds it. I just want Dr. King to simply be able to look at, to talk to the contracting company, and if he wants to talk to the other two that make the final cut, that’s fine,” board member Kevin Alexander said.

“Whatever I need to do to expedite this, I am at your service,” King said.

King plans to have recommendations on a new contract at this Thursday’s meeting.

The school board will also vote on contracts for the new Pope Elementary School and reopening schools.