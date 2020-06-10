Slightly Cooler And Drier Conditions Through The Week

Weather Update – 8:13 p.m. – Wednesday, June 10th –

A cold front moved through this morning and helped filter in drier and cooler air behind it. After starting off our morning almost near 80 degrees and dew points in the 70s, by the afternoon temperatures dropped into the mid to upper 70s and dew points back into the 50s.

Tonight will be refreshing thanks to the low humidity in place. Cloud cover is expected to decrease as high pressure builds into the region. Lows by the morning will be around the lower 60s and upper 50s with light northwest winds.

It will be a cooler than average day for Thursday, a pattern we could expect for the rest of the week, along with drier than average conditions. Highs will be in the low 80s with abundant sunshine and a light breeze as winds continue to come out of the northwest.

We’ll be stuck in this pattern for the time being and not expected to see much in terms of rain for the next seven days. Precipitation trend shows that we are expected to stay in this dry pattern as we enter the first day of Summer on the 20th.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

