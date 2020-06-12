2 injured, 1 killed in morning crash involving ambulance

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were injured and another killed after a head-on crash early Friday morning involving a Gibson County ambulance.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 45 near Bledsoe Road outside Humboldt around 2:30 a.m.

THP says 29-year-old Evan Hixon, of Vicksburg, Mississippi, hit an ambulance head-on in a curve.

Hixon was killed in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the ambulance were injured in the crash. Both people in the ambulance were wearing their seatbelts, according to the report.

The report says Hixon was not wearing his seatbelt.