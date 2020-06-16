Alfred Raymond “Rip” Bryson, Jr., age 59, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday evening, June 14, 2020 at his residence.

Raymond was born December 9, 1960 in Somerville, the son of Peggy Ailene Glover Bryson and the late Alfred Raymond Bryson, Sr. He was a graduate of Fayette County High School and Baptist in faith. He was employed as a mechanic and auto body technician and enjoyed working on cars, riding four-wheelers and motorcycles, going to drag races, cooking out and special times with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Mr. Bryson is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Bishop (Christopher) of Whiteville, TN; his son, Alfred Bryson III (Jamie) of Somerville, TN; his mother, Peggy Bryson of Somerville, TN; and four grandchildren, Alayna Bryson, Shiloh Bryson, Mattie Bryson and Aiden Bishop. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Terri Farris.

Funeral Services for Mr. Bryson will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Kevin Treadway of Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Bryson will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Daniel Peterson, Jimmy Summerlin, Danny Parker, Richard Sprayberry, Sr., Richard Sprayberry, Jr., Jacob Sanders, Robert Sanders, Ricky Parker and Leslie Sprayberry.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.