Edwards Fire Safety recalls fire detectors

Heat detectors are being recalled.

Edwards Fire Safety is recalling its mechanical heat detectors because they may fail to alert you to a fire.

The heat detectors can reportedly fail to activate in reaction to rising temperatures. These are not fire alarms, but merely act as sensors that can trigger fire alarms.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

If you have these, contact a fire or security alarm professional for a free replacement and installation of the heat detector.

For more information, contact Edwards Fire Safety at (800) 505-5088 or visit their website and click on “Mechanical Heat Detector Information.”