Casting Crowns to perform at Birdsong Drive-In

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Birdsong Drive-In announced Thursday they will host a live, in-person Casting Crowns concert on August 29.

The concert is part of Awakening Events’ Drive-In Theater Tour that provides live entertainment while still maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Attendees are welcome to enjoy the show from the comfort of their vehicles, or seated outside within their allocated parking space.

Tickets will be sold on a per car basis – limit of six people per car – and will be parked in order of arrival in the tier purchased.

Gates will open at 6 p.m, with the show beginning at dusk.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19. Click here for purchase information.

Birdsong Drive-In has temporarily halted movie screenings as of this week while they complete renovations.