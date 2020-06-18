Literacy program provides books to students, educators

DEC

ATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in one local county received some new reads.

The Governor’s Early Literacy Program and Scholastic teamed up to provide books to 2,100 students and educators across the stprate.

Decatur County students who are rising first through third grade are some of those who will receive the books.

Each pack contains 10 fiction and non-fiction books, along with activity sheets and family guides to help support their student’s literacy at home.

President of the Governor’s Early Literacy Program James Pond said the goal is to help prevent learning loss over the summer, especially with COVID-19.

“That’s going to have rippling repercussions on their academic future, so we wanted to step in and do whatever we could for children to help mitigate some of that loss and provide them with quality resources,” Pond said.

Schools in Claiborne County and Giles County will also get these books.