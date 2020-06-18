Tennessee partners with brands to provide free, low-cost masks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Economic Recovery Group has partnered with over 30 brands to create the Tennessee Strong Mask Movement, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The release says the partnership will provide Tennesseans with nearly 300,000 free or low-cost face masks that are synonymous with the state from the worlds of sports, education and business.

“The more we can encourage masks and make them fun, the better we can mitigate the spread of the COVID-19. These businesses are the heart and soul of Tennessee, and we’re grateful to them for helping our citizens stay healthy and have a little fun sporting their favorite brands while they’re at it,” said Mark Ezell, Director of the Economic Recovery Group.

Brands include:

Amazon

Austin Peay State University

Belmont University (courtesy Dickens Family)

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation

Bridgestone

Bristol Motor Speedway

Chevrolet

East Tennessee State University

FedEx Express

Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville of Sevier County

Gibson Brands

Graceland

Jack Daniel’s

Lipscomb University (courtesy Ezell Foundation)

Memphis Grizzlies

Middle Tennessee State University

Nashville Predators

Nashville SC (courtesy Ingram Charities, distributed in partnership with United Way of Greater Nashville)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

SomethingInked

Tennessee Bankers Association

Tennessee Farm Bureau Health Plans

Tennessee Tech University

Tennessee Titans

Tractor Supply Company

TriStar Health

Union University

University of Memphis

University of Tennessee, Knoxville (courtesy The Boyd Foundation)

Unum Group

Vanderbilt University

Volkswagen Chattanooga

The release says that businesses will provide the masks through their own channels or with the help of the state.

Companies can learn more by visiting the state’s website. You can also purchase your own Tennessee Strong Mask here.