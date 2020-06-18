Tennessee partners with brands to provide free, low-cost masks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Economic Recovery Group has partnered with over 30 brands to create the Tennessee Strong Mask Movement, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The release says the partnership will provide Tennesseans with nearly 300,000 free or low-cost face masks that are synonymous with the state from the worlds of sports, education and business.
“The more we can encourage masks and make them fun, the better we can mitigate the spread of the COVID-19. These businesses are the heart and soul of Tennessee, and we’re grateful to them for helping our citizens stay healthy and have a little fun sporting their favorite brands while they’re at it,” said Mark Ezell, Director of the Economic Recovery Group.
Brands include:
- Amazon
- Austin Peay State University
- Belmont University (courtesy Dickens Family)
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation
- Bridgestone
- Bristol Motor Speedway
- Chevrolet
- East Tennessee State University
- FedEx Express
- Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville of Sevier County
- Gibson Brands
- Graceland
- Jack Daniel’s
- Lipscomb University (courtesy Ezell Foundation)
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Middle Tennessee State University
- Nashville Predators
- Nashville SC (courtesy Ingram Charities, distributed in partnership with United Way of Greater Nashville)
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
- SomethingInked
- Tennessee Bankers Association
- Tennessee Farm Bureau Health Plans
- Tennessee Tech University
- Tennessee Titans
- Tractor Supply Company
- TriStar Health
- Union University
- University of Memphis
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville (courtesy The Boyd Foundation)
- Unum Group
- Vanderbilt University
- Volkswagen Chattanooga
The release says that businesses will provide the masks through their own channels or with the help of the state.
Companies can learn more by visiting the state’s website. You can also purchase your own Tennessee Strong Mask here.