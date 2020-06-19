Church to host outside service, music over weekend

FINGER, Tenn. — As COVID-19 continues to be a threat, and certain parts of the economy re-open, churches are trying to figure out the best way to get their congregations together.

“Where folks really didn’t come out a lot, this COVID kind of gave them an excuse not to come out,” said John Blackwell, the Associate Pastor at Living Waters Fellowship Church in Finger.

The church thinks they have a solution: an outdoor service and concert, which everyone is invited to attend.

“It is a drive-in live service. A regular church service with live music, and then Josh Franks and his wife Ashley will be ministering and singing and preaching,” Blackwell said.

Multiple churches from across West Tennessee will bring their members to the two day event, hosted at the church location in Finger.

Friday night’s concert starts at 7 p.m., and Saturday night’s starts at 6 p.m.

Blackwell said they expect anywhere from 30 to 200 people at this weekend’s events. There is social distancing in place.

“You will have the opportunity to stay in your car. We’re going to have plenty of good sound. We have plenty of parking. Or you can bring your lawn chairs and get out,” Blackwell said.

The fellowship still has regular Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., but COVID-19 still makes it difficult to go back to normal.

At least for now, leaders are prepared to make this the new normal.

“As far as large gatherings? I’m going to say yes,” Blackwell said.

The services and music are free admission.