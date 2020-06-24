Empire 8 theater reopens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Empire 8 has announced they will be reopening the theater on Friday, June 26.

For the first two weeks, Empire says it will be showing classic films for audiences of all ages, including “The Goonies”, “Trolls: World Tour”, “The Avengers”, and “Back to the Future.”

Entrance into all films during this time will be $5 per person.

Theater staff will be wearing protective gear and the building itself will be thoroughly cleaned on a routine basis.

To help with social distancing, their seat reservation system will also have new protocol.

“When you buy it through the computer system, it’ll automatically block one seat on each side of that, so the next person who buys a ticket cannot buy a ticket with someone they’re not with,” said Phil Zacheretti, the President and CEO of Phoenix Theatres Entertainment.

Empire 8 will be open starting at 7 a.m. Friday morning until 10 p.m. Friday night.

For more information, click here to visit their website.