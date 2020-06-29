Gov. Lee extends State of Emergency to August 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 50 Monday, extending the State of Emergency related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to August 29, 2020.

The order allows for the continued suspension of various laws and regulations and other measures to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19.

Executive Order No. 50 extends previous provisions which include:

Limit activity and staying home when possible

Wear a face covering while in close proximity to others

Employers should allow remote work where possible

Individuals with COVID-19 or displaying symptoms are required to stay home

Employers cannot require or allow COVID-19 positive employees to work

Gatherings should be 50 people or fewer unless social distancing is maintained This does not apply to places of worship, weddings, funerals or related events

Limit contact sports with exception to collegiate or professional sports

Limit nursing home and long-term care visitation

Employers expected to comply with ERG guidelines

Bars may only serve customers at appropriately spaced tables

Provide delivery or special shopping hours

Allow takeout/delivery sales at restaurants

Allow access to telehealth services

Increase access to healthcare workforce, unemployment benefits, protect supply chain

Extend deadlines, suspend in-person education to avoid unnecessary contact

Gov. Lee also signed Executive Order Nos. 51 and 52, which extend provisions that allow for electronic government meetings subject to transparency safeguards and remote notarization and witnessing of documents to August 29, 2020.

Click here to read the Executive Order in full.