Gov. Lee extends State of Emergency to August 29
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 50 Monday, extending the State of Emergency related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to August 29, 2020.
The order allows for the continued suspension of various laws and regulations and other measures to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19.
Executive Order No. 50 extends previous provisions which include:
- Limit activity and staying home when possible
- Wear a face covering while in close proximity to others
- Employers should allow remote work where possible
- Individuals with COVID-19 or displaying symptoms are required to stay home
- Employers cannot require or allow COVID-19 positive employees to work
- Gatherings should be 50 people or fewer unless social distancing is maintained
- This does not apply to places of worship, weddings, funerals or related events
- Limit contact sports with exception to collegiate or professional sports
- Limit nursing home and long-term care visitation
- Employers expected to comply with ERG guidelines
- Bars may only serve customers at appropriately spaced tables
- Provide delivery or special shopping hours
- Allow takeout/delivery sales at restaurants
- Allow access to telehealth services
- Increase access to healthcare workforce, unemployment benefits, protect supply chain
- Extend deadlines, suspend in-person education to avoid unnecessary contact
Gov. Lee also signed Executive Order Nos. 51 and 52, which extend provisions that allow for electronic government meetings subject to transparency safeguards and remote notarization and witnessing of documents to August 29, 2020.
Click here to read the Executive Order in full.