July 4 events in West Tennessee
Several fireworks shows and other July 4 events are planned across West Tennessee.
For more information on individual events or shows, click the attached link.
July 2:
- Milan: Milan fireworks show
- Jackson: Mid-South Freedom Classic
July 3:
- Jackson: Mid-South Freedom Classic
- Humboldt: Crown Winery’s Summer Wine Down
- Medina: Fourth of July fireworks
July 4:
- Birdsong: Fourth of July Extravaganza
- Union City: Discovery Park of America
- Union City: Union City Fireworks
- Lexington: Festival of the Lakes
- McKenzie: Freedom Festival
- Selmer: Freedom Fest
- Pickwick: Sizzle on the River