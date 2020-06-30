2020 Minor League Baseball season cancelled

JACKSON, Tenn. — Minor League Baseball announced the official cancellation of the 2020 season.

The Jackson Generals season was scheduled to begin April 9, but was temporarily suspended due to concerns about COVID-19, according to a news release.

Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O’Conner released the following statement:

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played. While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

Generals season ticket and flex pack holders who need a refund are asked to call the front office at (731) 988-5299 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the release.

Flex Pack tickets will be honored for the 2021 season, and season ticket holders who continue their plan in 2021 will receive 20% off concession items all year.

Single-game tickets can also be refunded.

Jackson Generals General Manager Marcus Sabata released the following statement on Tuesday: