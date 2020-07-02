Avalon Furniture recall

You may want to check your bedroom for this recall.

Avalon Furniture is recalling its Cottage Town bedroom furniture.

The base coat paint used on pieces within the furniture collection reportedly contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard.

Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

These furniture sets were sold exclusively through the Rooms-To-Go website.

If you have one of these, contact Rooms-To-Go for a free replacement and free pickup of the furniture.

To contact Rooms-To-Go, call toll-free at 855-688-0919 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, visit www.avalonfurniture.com and click on “Contact Us” at the top of the page or visit www.cottagetownrecall.com for more information.