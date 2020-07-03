Health department announces new medical director, health officer

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department announced Friday that Dr. W. David Bryan will join the department as medical director and health officer since Dr. Tony Emison’s retirement.

According to a news release, Bryan will be responsible for directing and consulting in areas related to patient care. In addition, he will also be over enforcement of health and sanitation laws, regulations, and efforts to combat and spread communicable diseases, the release says.

Bryan is certified by the American Board of Family Practice, and is a member of the Tennessee Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, and the Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians.

He joins the department following 31 years at The Jackson Clinic in family practice.