Health department issues mask mandate for Madison Co. businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 4, you will be required to wear a face covering inside most businesses in Madison County.

“It’s my job as the public health director, is to protect our community. The community as a whole is the health department’s patient per se,” Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford said.

This is order number four from the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, and it’s supported by both city Mayor Scott Conger and county Mayor Jimmy Harris.

“We have to, at the local level, step up and lead and make decisions that are unpopular, that are tough, but to look out for the overall health of our county and our region,” Jackson Mayor Scott Conger said.

“We are trying this in order to keep our business and economy going. We’ve got to try to get in control the spike in these cases,” Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said.

You’ll start seeing these posters on doors and windows of businesses, and you’ll be asked to leave if you aren’t wearing a mask or face covering.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Josh Robinson asked Tedford Friday morning why it’s still so important for residents to continue to take care of themselves, check for symptoms of COVID-19 and, especially, wear a mask or face covering when out in public.

“It is a proven fact that the use of mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing, helps prevent the spread,” Tedford said.

Exemptions to the mask mandate include children under 2-years-old, places of worship, or if you are sitting down to eat in a restaurant.

If you have any concern about a business not following the mandate, call: