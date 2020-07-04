Local gym relocates to Vann Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gold’s Gym Tennessee recently acquired Jackson Sports and Fitness.

“Formerly announce the merging of, the acquisition that is of Gold’s Gym Jackson of Jackson Sport Fitness and our relocation,” said Steve Roten, general manager at Gold’s Gym Jackson.

As part of the acquisition, Gold’s Gym is closing its Carriage House Drive location and transferring its members to this location on Vann Drive, which will now be Gold’s Gym Jackson.

“The Carriage House location closed last night at 10 o’clock. When we sold on April 30 to Gold’s Gym Tennessee, we became a part of the Gold’s Gym family,” Roten said.

That’s when Roten says the opportunity came up to purchase Jackson Sports and Fitness. He says there is more space and parking available for the gym members.

“More convenient location and [it’s] just going to allow us to serve more people and fitness in the community,” Roten said.

The gyms hours of operation are from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.