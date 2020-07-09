Milan retirement home gives back to local businesses

MILAN, Tenn. — While the residents of Dogwood Pointe Assisted Living were inside, some of the employees and other volunteers were outside, telling business owners “thank you.”

“Our community wanted to give back today, so we prepared a hot breakfast to-go for the businesses of Milan, Tennessee. We’re calling it ‘Back to Business-Milan’,” said Cathy Nelson, elder care supervisor for Americare Senior Living.

“Celebrating that businesses are open, but taking extra precautions with the masks and the gloves and serving drive-thru breakfast this morning,” said Executive Director of Milan Chamber of Commerce Julie Ward.

Dozens of business owners came by to grab a breakfast sandwich and coffee, even the Mayor of Milan.

“I took advantage of that and came for some stuff at city hall, so we’re excited about that,” said Mayor B.W. Beasley.

Since many of the residents can’t leave to support local businesses, organizers say this is their way of saying “thank you.”

“They can’t get out and go to the businesses,” Nelson said. “They can’t shop because they’re having to stay inside and stay safe. So this is a way for them to give back to the businesses they supported.”

Organizers of the event said many of the residents were business owners themselves.

“It’s just a part of our community that we give back all over town,” Mayor Beasley said. “We have businesses that share their services with other businesses. It just makes us a tight-knit community.”

The Chamber of Commerce, Medical Center Home Health, Americare Senior Living and Tennessee Alzheimer’s all participated in the giveaway.

They gave the leftovers to local first responders.