Free mask giveaway held at UT Ag Extension Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thousands of masks, but no one to hand them out? Not anymore.

Cars were lined up outside of the UT Ag Research Center on Tuesday morning, but not to see the gardens.

“We have partnered with the Jackson-Madison County Health Department to distribute free masks to anyone living in Madison County,” Ashley Hillsman, SNAP Education Agent, said.

Hillsman is part of a group volunteering to hand out the masks. Another member of the group, Tennille Short, came up with the idea.

“She reached out to the health department to see how they could help. They had the masks, they just didn’t have the time to distribute, so we stepped up to the plate to get the job done,” Hillsman said.

Within the first 15 minutes of the giveaway starting, they had it down like a well-oiled assembly line.

The giveaway on Tuesday was all about staying healthy. Of course, everyone who drove up got one of those free face masks, information on stopping the spread of COVID-19, and a goodie bag from the UT Extension with even more information on how to prepare food so you can stay healthy during the pandemic.

They had several boxes full of masks ready to give out, and switching who was giving out the masks to make sure no one got too hot.

“I really hope they see this is a community effort, and everyone’s going to have to do their part for us to do this,” Hillsman said.

They will be giving out masks every Tuesday and Thursday for the rest of the month. The next mask giveaway is scheduled for this Thursday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the West Madison Senior Center at 806 Huntersville-Denmark Road.

The health department will announce where future mask giveaways will be located during their press conferences on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.