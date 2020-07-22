Henderson County and Lexington City Schools announce plans to reopen

HENDERSON CO., Tenn. — Get those backpacks and Number 2 pencils ready because the beginning of a new school year is just days away.

This year you may also want to keep your computer nearby and a strong WiFi connection.

This week the school systems for the city of Lexington and Henderson County are releasing their plans to reopen.

Lexington City Schools will start registration on August 3 and will stagger students for the rest of the week.

Wednesday, August 5, only students in grades 3 and 8 will attend.

Thursday, August 6, only students in grades 1, 4, and 7 will attend.

Friday, August 7, only students in grades 2, 5, and 6 will attend.

Henderson County Schools will follow a similar plan.

“Wednesday, August 5th we’re having grades K-2 and the 9th grade report that day. On Thursday, August 6th grades 3 through 5 and the 10th grade, and Friday, August 7th will be grades 6 through 8 and the 11th and 12th grade,” said Director of Schools for Henderson County, Steve Wilkinson.

Both districts will start full service Monday, August 10.

This year both districts will be offering virtual learning for those who don’t feel comfortable returning in person due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cindy Olive, Director of Schools for Lexington City Schools says it’s important for students to feel like they’re in the classroom.

“Virtual students will have a computer we supply in grades 4-8, and they’ll remote into their classroom and interact with the class just like they were in the chair,” Olive explained.

For the safety of faculty and students, Henderson County Schools will be taking temperatures of everyone who reports to school and both districts will work to create spacing in classrooms.

Leaders in both districts say they will continue to follow the advice of the CDC and the Tennessee Department of Health.