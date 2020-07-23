President’s Island deer hunt among prizes in Tennessee Conservation Raffle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — 2020’s Tennessee Conservation Raffle is giving hunters the chance to participate in the President’s Island archery hunt.

A news release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says one of this year’s prizes is a deer hunting package which includes a hunt on the island, a crossbow, scope, hunting boots and more.

Those who enter the raffle will have the chance to win either the deer, elk, fishing, turkey, off-road, waterfowl or camping package, according to the release.

To see a full list of prizes or to enter the raffle, click here.

The TWRA says 100 percent of the proceeds will go to support wildlife habitat restoration.