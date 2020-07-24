Family celebrates loved one’s 90th birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — During the pandemic, families are getting creative with how they celebrate their loved ones and their major life milestones.

Family and friends are wishing Magalene Yarbrough a happy 90th birthday.

“We thank God for letting her live to see another birthday,” said Jessie Yarbrough, Magalene Yarbrough’s son.

“I love my mom. I thank God for letting her be here with us for 90 years. It’s such a blessing,” said Carrie Yarbrough, Magalene Yarbrough’s daughter.

Family members say they are not letting the pandemic stop them from celebrating this major milestone.

“Since this COVID and everything is going around, we decided to just have a drive-by, put everything in a box, get out and sing happy birthday and leave,” Jessie Yarbrough said.

Magalene Yarbrough says she is shocked to see so many loved ones. She says it’s a birthday she will definitely remember.

“It was just a surprise to me to see everybody and to see what all went on, but I really enjoyed it,” Magalene Yarbrough said.

Family members say they look forward to coming together, without the distance, when the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a threat.