Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association holds Christmas fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — Men and women hit the road for a good cause.

Saturday, the Tennessee 18-4 Combat Veteran Second Annual Christmas Drive was held in the Hub City.

It was held to raise money for children of low income veterans that cannot provide a Christmas for them.

All funds will go towards kids getting to do their shopping trip and picking out what ever gifts they want for Christmas.

“Their parents not being able to afford a Christmas for them, we don’t want them to lose that magic and that hope,” said Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Public Relations Officer Rachael Wilkes.

“A lot of veterans struggle with mental health, readjusting to society and different things afterwards. Children shouldn’t have to suffer for their parents, and it’s just something that we can bring and bridge the gap with the VA and the community can,” said Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Commander Zack Edwards.

Organizers say this year’s goal is to help 50 kids.