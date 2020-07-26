Dyer Co. art show supports student scholarships

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The West Tennessee community headed out to a fun festival on Sunday.

The Dyersburg-Dyer County Arts Council presented the Spring into the Arts Show.

This art show displayed all kinds of arts from pottery, handmade arts and crafts and more.

The money collected at the art show will help the council give out scholarships to students and promote arts of all types in Dyer County.

“Hand painted signs, wood work, that’s just unbelievable. We have many potters, some jewelry workers and some cooks as well because culinary is an art,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Arts Council Vice President Joe Adams.

Stay up-to-date on all of the council’s art events by following their Facebook page.