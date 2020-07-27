Martin students use skills and scrap wood to build boat

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two students in Martin opted to make the most of their summer during the pandemic.

14-year-old Brady Crumby and 13-year-old Ethan Hatler enjoyed fishing from creek and pond banks, but decided to test their luck on the water.

Using scrap lumber, caulk, paint and Crumby’s previous experience with power tools, the two began construction a jon boat for fishing.

“My dad thought it wasn’t possible to build a boat out of scrap wood, so I decided to prove him wrong!” Ethan said.

One construction was complete, the boys and their families traveled to a nearby pond to christen the launch.

“We were pleasantly surprised that it floated!” said Beth Hatler, Ethan’s mom and third grade teacher at Martin Elementary. “It was an exciting evening!”

The group took turns paddling across the pond before they began fishing from it.

“When you see your sons – without prompting – get excited about putting their knowledge to work, open to learning more, and being rewarded with success, that adds up to some great summer memories.”