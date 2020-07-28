Leaders with West Tennessee Healthcare discuss ongoing impact of COVID-19

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — The board of trustees of West Tennessee Healthcare met Tuesday.



The board approved a resolution to authorize the purchase of urgent items needed during the pandemic, up to a limit of 3 million dollars.

The board also got a report on their financial performance.

For the year, there was a loss from operations of more than 45 million dollars compared with a budgeted operating surplus for the year of $25m.

The loss is mainly due to the impact of COVID-19, with volume and revenue drops in the first few months plus additional costs to prepare for and operate during the pandemic.