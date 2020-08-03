Charles Brandon Guy, age 86 of Humboldt, died at home on August 1, 2020 following a short illness.

He was born in Nashville on September 3, 1933. He attended Sewanee and graduated in 1955 at which time he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.

He married Jean Winn Fuller on September 3, 1955. After four years in the Air Force, he and his family returned to Nashville where he began working with Southern Bell. In 1974, they moved to Humboldt, TN where he worked with Bell South for 42 years and retired in 1996 with the title of West Tennessee Regional Corporate and External Affairs Manager.

Mr. Guy was active in the community. He served as Strawberry Festival President in 1979 and was named Honorary Chairman in 2004. He served on the board of United Way, the Star Center, and the Jackson Arts Council. He served as president of the Humboldt Rotary Club in 1979 and was named a Paul Harris Fellow in 2011. Mr. Guy was board chairman of the Humboldt Planning Commission for several years. He and his family were members of the First Presbyterian Church in Humboldt. Mr. Guy was active in his church and served as an elder, lay reader, and church treasurer for a number of years. Charles Guy will be long remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He truly lived his life with integrity, loyalty, and honesty and was a steadfast role model for those who knew him.

Mr. Guy is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean Fuller Guy in 2016; and his brother, Col. George S. Guy in 2001.

He is survived by his daughters, Karen L. Guy and Judy F. Guy of Old Hickory, TN; his son, Dr. Charles B. Guy, Jr. and wife Linda Roberts Guy of Heber Springs, AR; grandsons, William Cayce Guy and Charles Andrew Guy; granddaughter, Niki Danielson Guy Arango and husband Juan Camilo Arango; and great granddaughters, Sofia Louise Arango and Emily Lis Arango.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1528 Presbyterian Dr., Humboldt, TN 38343. Memorial services will be conducted on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Interment will be held at a later date at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Nashville, TN

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the West Tennessee Regional Arts Center or First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Humboldt.