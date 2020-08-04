Chester Co. Election Committee makes changes due to COVID-19

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — This year it’s going to look a little different at the polls because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Election staffers with the Chester County Elections Committee are taking extra precautions to make sure you are safe when out voting.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure our community has a positive voting experience on election day,” said Kathy Vest, administrator of elections for Chester County.

Vest says social distancing guidelines will be in place at each one of the voting precincts and less touch points.

“We are utilizing technology when we can to make sure that people don’t have to necessarily touch machines. The poll officials are touching some of the machines as they register in as opposed to the actual voters,” said Vest.

Vest says poll officials will be wearing personal protective equipment, such as face masks, face shields, gloves and gowns.

Hand sanitizer will be available for people to use and each person that comes in will receive a packet that will contain a pen that you can keep, a voter sticker and a Q-tip to use as a stylus on the voting machines.

Vest says although you aren’t required to wear a mask, you are encouraged to wear one.

“The gloves are optional. We will have an abundance of hand sanitizer. We will be asking everyone to sanitize their hands as they come in and as they go out,” said Vest.

Vest says a cleaning company is coming in prior to the elections opening and spraying disinfectant fog in each one of Chester county’s 11 voting precincts.

“So that when we do open for elections, it’s in a completely sanitary environment,” said Vest.

Election day is Thursday, August 6. Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You are asked to vote at your assigned precinct and no voting will be taking place at the courthouse. Vest says if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, you are asked to contact the Chester County Elections Office.