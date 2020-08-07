Dyersburg shooting suspect added to TBI Most Wanted

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a man wanted in connection with a Dyersburg shooting to their most wanted list.

The TBI says Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, felon in possession of a handgun, and three counts of aggravated assault.

He is wanted by the Dyersburg Police Department and the U.S. Marshals.

Claybrook should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Claybrook or know where he is, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.