Tennesseans see first day of tax-free restaurant sales

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s another tax-free weekend in the Volunteer State, but this time around it’s not clothing and school supplies.

This year the state of Tennessee is doing a sales tax holiday on restaurant sales.

Brooks Shaw at the Old Country Store says many people have been dealing with financial struggles as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He says this tax-free weekend will help customers, as well as local restaurants.

“The local businesses, the local restaurants are the ones that have really, really suffered,” Shaw said. “And so this weekend is great. It’s an automatic 10 percent off thanks to the state. It doesn’t affect the restaurant.”

The sales tax holiday is in effect from Friday until midnight on Sunday.