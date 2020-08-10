Jackson Symphony cancels annual Starlight Symphony

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony announced Monday that the annual Starlight Symphony concert has been cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19.

The program held at First Presbyterian Church was originally scheduled for September 19.

In a news release, Symphony leaders say the change was made due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Jackson and across West Tennessee.

The Symphony does plan to continue their concert season where social distancing and safety measures can be assured, according to the release.

For more information, visit their website or call (731) 427-6440.