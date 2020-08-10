Lexington mayor gives update after positive COVID-19 test

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — In an announcement released over the weekend, Lexington mayor Jeff Griggs says that he and his wife contracted COVID-19.

“I’m definitely going to follow the guidelines the C.D.C says and stay at home and quarantine,” Griggs said.

Mayor Griggs says he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19 when he tested positive, and encourages others to get tested as well.

“My mother is 83 years old in an assisted living home. What if my mom was at home and I was asymptomatic and I gave it to her, you know, those are scary things,” Griggs explained.

After learning of the positive test, Mayor Griggs says city hall was temporarily closed to perform extra safety measures.

“We deep cleaned Sunday, it was closed today and will reopen tomorrow,” Griggs explained.

Griggs says the support for him and his wife by the Lexington community has been overwhelming, and offers advice to help mitigate the spread.

“I think we all just need to keep following the guidelines that’s been set out,” Griggs shared. “I definitely think we need to social distance… we need to keep washing our hands.”