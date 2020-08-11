High School Football Preview: Jackson Christian Eagles

JACKSON, Tenn. — After a year to grow and find their identity as a unit, Jackson Christian enters the 2020 high school football campaign as a very mature and driven team.

The Eagles possess arguably one of the better offensive attacks in within their region, led by a talented group of receivers and running backs.

This Jackson Christian team will however be looking to fill some holes on the defensive side of the ball, but are leaning on their physical and aggressive style of play to have success. As the Eagles look to put all the pieces together in order to get ready for Week 1, fourth year head coach Darby Palmer explains his team’s mindset during this unique preseason.

“Our team motto this year is whatever it takes,” said Palmer. “We picked this in the spring before the pandemic, and it’s really fitting right now. So whatever is going on around us, we control what we can control. Nothing around us is going to phase us, whatever it takes to get the job done, we’re going to do it.”

Jackson Christian will open up regular season play with a home contest against FACS.