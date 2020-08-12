High School Football Preview: USJ Bruins

JACKSON, Tenn. — Heading into 2020, USJ is looking to replicate last year’s success and even take things a step further. The 2019 Division II-A playoff field was up for grabs, and the Bruins took advantage of it.

Catching fire at the right time of the year, USJ advanced all the way to Cookeville a year ago, coming up just shy in the state title game. This season, the goal is very clear as the Bruins are looking to finish the job and bring a gold ball back to Jackson. Coach Stroup’s team will be led this year by a talented group on the line, and a veteran offensive attack.

Knowing they won’t be able to sneak up on anyone in 2020, the Bruins realize that it will have to be a no days off, daily dedication to detail that will keep them in the win column.

“You really have to focus in at practice and not get ahead of yourself,” said senior quarterback Andrew Smith. “Just focus on that, you really got to focus on who you’re playing with every single day. You got to first not beat yourself, and then you got to beat your opponent that week. You can’t worry about who you’re playing next, and you can’t be worrying about the weeks ahead.”

After a quick scheduling change, USJ will actually be hosting their first game of the regular season, taking on Nashville Christian in a rematch of last year’s semifinal contest.