James C. Bond, Memphis TN – James C. Bond was born on May 14, 1946 in Bells, TN; to the late Tom L. and Pearl L. Bond. He departed this life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Alamo, TN.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Tom and Pearl Bond, his brother and sister-in-law Thomas (Lottie) Bond Jr. of Memphis, TN; Four (4) sisters, Margaret Boney, Cynthia Turner, Barbara Bond and Pamela Bond.

James is survived by his wife Beverly Bond; two daughters; Tracey (Darrin) Miller of Lakeland, Tn and Tarsha (Robert) Ivory of Memphis, Tn. One (1) son; Kenon (Lisa) Bond of Memphis, TN; and five (5) grandchildren. Three (3) brothers, Hubert (Earnestine) Bond of Castle Hayne, North Carolina; Bobby (Johnnie) Bond of Sacramento, California; Derrick (Arlene) Bond of Memphis, TN; Seven (7) sisters, Lena Keitt of Holly Hill, South Carolina; Betty (Carl) Whiteside of Southaven, MS; Mary (Udell) Pledge of Bells, TN; Beverly Bond of Jackson, TN; Debbie Peeler of Alamo, TN; Sandra (Larry) Turner of Jackson, TN; and Janet (Leroy) Johnson of Alamo, TN and a host of relatives and friends.

