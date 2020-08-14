JMCSS Athletics to shift back to Phase One safety measures

JACKSON, Tenn. — As a result of the decision to postpone in-person classes at Jackson-Madison County Schools, JMCSS fall sports will return to Phase One safety measures.

The decision was made Friday morning during an emergency meeting of JMCSS Senior Leadership, including all 25 school principals and the executive team.

“While many are deeply disappointed, this decision was made in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Ricky Catlett.

JMCSS stated that district leaders will evaluate conditions on a week to week basis.

