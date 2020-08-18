Bradford Special School District moves to virtual learning

BRADFORD, Tenn. — Bradford Special School District has announced that schools will begin virtual instruction on Wednesday, Aug. 19 due to COVID-19.

In a post on the district’s Facebook page, the move to virtual instruction is due to an increase in the number of students who are absent or quarantined.

The post says virtual learning will continue through Friday, Aug. 28 with plans for students to return to school on Monday, Aug. 31.

Meals will be made available for students enrolled in the Bradford Special School District, according to the post.