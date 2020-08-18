Children start slushie stand to raise money

JACKSON, Tenn. — A group of Hub City youngsters found a way to beat the heat and lift spirits.

Brother and sister Kamelo Blackshear and Kamaiyah Ingram, along with their cousin Brooklyn Oldham, opened up a slushie and candy stand in east Jackson.

They said they opened it to raise money to keep attending their gymnastics and karate classes, and also save up for trips.

Kamaiyah said she had wanted to do the stand for two years, and she was finally able to follow through.

“I like selling stuff, and because I’m in gymnastics and my brother wants to be in karate, so my momma said if we sell stuff, we can do our dreams,” she said.

The children were set up at the corner of Whitehall Street and Jackson Street.